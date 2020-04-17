Services
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son Funeral Home
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-7114
Meredith Lyons Clark

Meredith Lyons Clark Obituary
Meredith Lyons Clark

Louisville - 65, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at Norton Audubon Hospital.

He was an electrician for Reynolds Aluminum, a member of the Elks Club, IBEW 369, and a Navy Veteran.

Preceding Meredith in death is his father, James L. Clark; and his infant son, James "Little Jimmy".

Left to cherish his memory is his son, Ryan Meredith Clark; mother, Dorothy Jackson; granddaughter, Skylar; sister, Mary "Theresa" Saling (Mark); brothers, Joe Clark (Connie), Tony Clark, James Clark, and Mike Jackson.

Due to the COVID-19 virus, all services will be private.

Arrangements have been entrusted with Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
