Lake Cumberland Funeral Home - SOMERSET
1046 W HIGHWAY 80
Somerset, KY 42503
(606) 676-0071
Merial Barker
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Beargrass Christian Church
4100 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Beargrass Christian Church
4100 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY
Merial Lee Barker Sr. Obituary
Merial Lee Barker, Sr.

Taylorsville - Merial Lee Barker, Sr. age 82, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the VA Medical Center in Louisville, KY.

Merial was a veteran of the United States Air Force and National Guard. He was a retired aircraft mechanic for Delta Airlines. He was a graduate of Nancy High School and enjoyed farming.

He is survived by his children, Mel (Sara), Amy and Julie (Rich); and two grandchildren, Sydney (Kevin) and Lauren (Trey).

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 1:00pm at Beargrass Christian Church, 4100 Shelbyville Road in Louisville. Visitation will be held from 12:00pm until 1:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy be made to Coalition for the Homeless, 1300 S Fourth St. Suite 250, Louisville, KY 40208.

You are welcome to view the obituary and send condolences to the family at our website: www.LakeCumberlandFuneralService.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
