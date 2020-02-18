|
Merial Lee Barker, Sr.
Taylorsville - Merial Lee Barker, Sr. age 82, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the VA Medical Center in Louisville, KY.
Merial was a veteran of the United States Air Force and National Guard. He was a retired aircraft mechanic for Delta Airlines. He was a graduate of Nancy High School and enjoyed farming.
He is survived by his children, Mel (Sara), Amy and Julie (Rich); and two grandchildren, Sydney (Kevin) and Lauren (Trey).
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 1:00pm at Beargrass Christian Church, 4100 Shelbyville Road in Louisville. Visitation will be held from 12:00pm until 1:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy be made to Coalition for the Homeless, 1300 S Fourth St. Suite 250, Louisville, KY 40208.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020