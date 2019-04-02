|
Merle Newlon Jr.
Louisville - Merle Newlon, Jr age 95, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 26, 2019. He was born to Dr. M.C. Newlon and Edith Board Newlon on February 16, 1924. He grew up in the Portland area.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his twin brother Erle Newlon, his 1st wife Marjorie E. Newlon and his son Douglas A. Newlon.
He is survived by his 2nd wife, True H. Newlon and sons Merle Newlon III and Joseph R. Shepherd. In addition he is also survived by his nephew J.D. Cooper, his grandson Joseph R. Shepherd, Jr and his granddaughter Laura Shepherd and 4 great-grandchildren.
He graduated from Male High School. He served with the Army during WW2 as a medical technician in the 18thInfantry Regiment in Germany and Central Europe receiving two Bronze Stars.
He attended University of Louisville and graduated in 1950 and was a member of Kappa Alpha Order. He was also a long time member of the Lewis-Parkland Masonic Lodge # 638 and the Kosair Shrine Temple.
After graduation, he worked for South Central Bell (now AT&T) for more than 30 years before retiring.
He was a long-time active member of Harvey Brown Memorial Presbyterian.
Visitation will be held at 1pm Friday, April 5th at Harvey Brown Memorial Presbyterian Church 311 Browns Lane, followed by a memorial service at 2pm. Burial will be in Hustonville Cemetery in a private service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Harvey Brown Presbyterian Church on Browns Lane or Senior Care Experts on Thierman Lane.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 2, 2019