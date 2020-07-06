Merle W. KnucklesClarksville - Merle W. Knuckles, 94, of Clarksville, IN died July 3rd at Baptist Health Hospital in Paducah, KY. Born March 9th, 1926 in Souder's Holler near Borden, IN, he was the 9th of 10 children born to George and Ica (Peyton) Knuckles.Merle married Joyce McAfee on August 27th, 1950. To this union were born two children: Gary Knuckles (Millie) of Benton, KY and Debra Kirk (Stanton) of Canton, Ohio. He was a long-time member of the Meigs Ave. and, later, Hamburg Pike church of Christ serving as elder, deacon, Bible School teacher, and song leader. His greatest joys included working, singing, and fellowshipping with the members of the church.He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict, serving in the U.S. Army. Upon discharge, he worked at Colgate-Palmolive in Clarksville, IN and attended school at the U of L and IU Southeast earning his Bachelor's degree in education and, later, a Master's degree. He taught at Greenacres Elementary School in Clarksville for 32 years and thought it was the best job in the world. He felt his legacy was in the students he taught during those years and he believed education was the key to success in life.Merle loved the study of astronomy and talked about it often. He also applied for the Teacher In Space Program making it through the first few rounds of cuts before being discharged from the selection process. He was also listed in Educators of America.Merle was preceded in death by his wife of 66+ years, Joyce Knuckles; his parents, 5 sisters and 4 brothers; a grandson, Benjamin Todd Kirk and a great-grandson, Pershing Earl Pyle. He is survived by his two children, four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, private services will be held for the immediate family at Scott Funeral Home in Jeffersonville, IN. Interment will be in the mausoleum at Walnut Ridge Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, Mr. Knuckles requested that memorial contributions be made to the Briensburg church of Christ, 2349 Benton-Briensburg Rd., Benton, KY 42025 or to the Hamburg Pike church of Christ, 3108 Hamburg Pike, Jeffersonville, IN 47130.