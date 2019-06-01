Resources
Mervin Reno "Smitty" Smith Jr.


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Burleson - Mervin Reno Smith Jr (Smitty), 79, of Burleson, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019. He was born on January 25, 1940 in Champagne, Illinois. Smitty spent his career as a welder, machinist and a millwright. He never met a stranger, was loved by his family and friends and he will be missed.

Preceded in death by his parents, Eileen Smith and Mervin Reno Smith Sr., brother Norman Smith and great grandson Reno Danger Smith.

Survived by wife, Elvia Smith of Burleson, Texas, son, M. Andrew Smith, and wife, Tanya Smith. Son, Christopher Smith, and wife, Lisa Smith. Daughter, Kellie Smith. Stepson, Leonardo Provencio, Stepdaughter, Adrianna Elvia Provencio. Sister, Susan Hopper, and husband, Russ Hopper. Sister, Elizabeth Hawthorn, and husband, Jerry Hawthorn. Grandchildren: Joshua Smith, wife, Toni Smith, Garrett Smith, Dante Uriostegui, Brandon Dimmitt, Tara Steward, and Jacob Smith, Emma Provencio. Great Grandchildren: Abrianna, Brendan, Zakk, Magnolia.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 1, 2019
