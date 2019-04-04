|
|
Meryle Forrest Roma
Crestwood - Another journey begins for Meryle Forrest Roma. Meryle was born May 31, 1938 and died April 2, 2019.
As a USAF spouse she traveled with her family overseas and across the United States before retiring in Williamsburg, VA. Settling down never truly happened as she continued exploring new places near her family throughout the south and eventually in Crestwood, KY.
She was raised in Poquoson, Virginia and was preceded in death by her parents, Beamon T. Forrest, Sr. & Dorothy G. Forrest. From a young age she sang in the church choir and used her vocal talents singing at weddings and other special occasions. She was often asked to perform classic hymns, carols, and ballads; but she equally enjoyed singing along with the music of the era. In her younger days, she was an avid bowler, Sunday School teacher, and Girl Scout leader. Later in life, she taught herself to cross stitch, and she enjoyed crocheting, watching sports and doing puzzles.
Meryle is survived by her husband of 52 years Jon C. Roma and four daughters Diane Holloway (Robert), Katie Dirks (Brandon), Melissa Houck (Darren), Amanda Bybee (Todd), her grandchildren Rob Holloway, Kenzie Dirks, Baxter Dirks, Miles Houck, Libby Houck, her brother B.T. Forrest (Joyce), nieces, nephews and her faithful companion Tobi.
A woman of great faith, she heads on to her greatest pilgrimage. A memorial service will be held April, 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church 4614 Brownsboro Rd, St Matthews, KY 40207, followed by a reception.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested gifts be made to
Lupus Foundation of America, Mid-South Chapter - https://www.lupus.org/midsouth -
P. O. Box 59361
Nashville, TN 37205
615.298.2273
877.865.8787
[email protected]
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 4, 2019