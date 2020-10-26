MGySgt (retired) Joseph Fredrick Hundley
Scottsburg - MGySgt (retired) Joseph Fredrick Hundley, 77, died peacefully in Forney, TX, on September 19, 2020. He served 27 years in the U.S. Marine Corps, was a veteran of the Vietnam War and awarded the Purple Heart. Joseph was born on August 8, 1943, in Cecilia, KY, to William Hundley and Mamie Mae (Durbin) Hundley. He met the love of his life, Pamela, at an early age and she became his wife for 56 years. Joseph joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1960 and served in various countries and U.S. territories, including Puerto Rico, Cuba, Philippines, Guam, Vietnam, Hawaii, North Carolina, and Maryland. He was a dedicated Marine and retired in 1987. Listed are a few of his many decorations: Purple Heart, Navy Unit Commendation Medal, Marine Corps Expeditionary Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal w/2 stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Good Conduct Medal w/8 stars, and Republic of Vietnam Meritorious Unit Citation Joseph enjoyed many hobbies: fishing, hunting, leather making, and woodworking. He also enjoyed the competition of gun shooting and was a member of the Single Action Shooting Society (SASS) club, where he was known as Kokomo Joe. Joseph became a proud member of the Knights of Columbus in Odenton, MD (Council 5263). After moving from Maryland to Scottsburg, IN, he became a Lifetime Member of the Knights in Scottsburg (Council 8052), and participated in several 4th Degree ceremonies. Joseph is survived by his loving wife Pamela L. Hundley; a son, Charles Hundley; two daughters, LeAnn (Hundley) Gerst, and Melinda (Hundley) Prescott; along with his seven grandchildren, Kelsey Hundley (MD), Rachael and Abby Hundley (TN), Jessica Elliott-Pomerenke (CA), Evan Pomerenke (CA), and Maeryn and Lera Prescott (MD). He also leaves behind three sisters, Mary LaMaster, Barbara Gasaway, and Rosemary Cater. Joseph is preceded in death by his parents, William Hundley and Mamie Mae (Durbin) Hundley, and three brothers, Ralph Sr., Roy, and Paul Hundley. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the American Martyrs Catholic Church in Scottsburg, Indiana. Interment to follow at Scottsburg Cemetery with Marine Corps Military Honors. In lieu of flowers. donations can be made in memory of Joseph to the American Martyrs Catholic Church c/o Collins Funeral Home in Scottsburg, Indiana. Online condolences can be made by visiting www.collinsfuneralhome.net
.