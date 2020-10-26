1/1
MGySgt Joseph Fredrick (Retired) Hundley
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MGySgt's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MGySgt (retired) Joseph Fredrick Hundley

Scottsburg - MGySgt (retired) Joseph Fredrick Hundley, 77, died peacefully in Forney, TX, on September 19, 2020. He served 27 years in the U.S. Marine Corps, was a veteran of the Vietnam War and awarded the Purple Heart. Joseph was born on August 8, 1943, in Cecilia, KY, to William Hundley and Mamie Mae (Durbin) Hundley. He met the love of his life, Pamela, at an early age and she became his wife for 56 years. Joseph joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1960 and served in various countries and U.S. territories, including Puerto Rico, Cuba, Philippines, Guam, Vietnam, Hawaii, North Carolina, and Maryland. He was a dedicated Marine and retired in 1987. Listed are a few of his many decorations: Purple Heart, Navy Unit Commendation Medal, Marine Corps Expeditionary Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal w/2 stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Good Conduct Medal w/8 stars, and Republic of Vietnam Meritorious Unit Citation Joseph enjoyed many hobbies: fishing, hunting, leather making, and woodworking. He also enjoyed the competition of gun shooting and was a member of the Single Action Shooting Society (SASS) club, where he was known as Kokomo Joe. Joseph became a proud member of the Knights of Columbus in Odenton, MD (Council 5263). After moving from Maryland to Scottsburg, IN, he became a Lifetime Member of the Knights in Scottsburg (Council 8052), and participated in several 4th Degree ceremonies. Joseph is survived by his loving wife Pamela L. Hundley; a son, Charles Hundley; two daughters, LeAnn (Hundley) Gerst, and Melinda (Hundley) Prescott; along with his seven grandchildren, Kelsey Hundley (MD), Rachael and Abby Hundley (TN), Jessica Elliott-Pomerenke (CA), Evan Pomerenke (CA), and Maeryn and Lera Prescott (MD). He also leaves behind three sisters, Mary LaMaster, Barbara Gasaway, and Rosemary Cater. Joseph is preceded in death by his parents, William Hundley and Mamie Mae (Durbin) Hundley, and three brothers, Ralph Sr., Roy, and Paul Hundley. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the American Martyrs Catholic Church in Scottsburg, Indiana. Interment to follow at Scottsburg Cemetery with Marine Corps Military Honors. In lieu of flowers. donations can be made in memory of Joseph to the American Martyrs Catholic Church c/o Collins Funeral Home in Scottsburg, Indiana. Online condolences can be made by visiting www.collinsfuneralhome.net.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
American Martyrs Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
465 West McClain Avenue
Scottsburg, IN 47170
(812) 752-3232
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved