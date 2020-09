Or Copy this URL to Share

Michael A. King



Louisville - 63, passed away September 12, 2020.



He was preceded in death by his parents; George and Allease King and two brothers; John and Larry King.



He is survived by his loving wife; Deborah King and a host of brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.



Funeral: 2 pm Friday at G. C. Williams, burial: Kentucky Veterans Cemetery, visitation: 12-2 pm Friday.









