Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Michael's life story with friends and family

Share Michael's life story with friends and family

Michael A. Meshew



Louisville - Michael A. Meshew, 67 passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.



Survivors include his wife the former Joanne Brooks and two sisters Robin Meshew



and Shelly Hoare.



Cremation was chosen. Nunnelley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store