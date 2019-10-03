Services
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Miracle Temple of Deliverance
2208 Dixie Hwy
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Miracle Temple of Deliverance
2208 Dixie Hwy
Michael A. Porter


1955 - 2019
Michael A. Porter Obituary
Michael A. Porter

Louisville - 63, passed away September 27, 2019. He was a retired Louisville Firefighter.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Porter; daughters, Michelle Cochran and DeAdrell Porter; his mother, Norris Porter; two and a half grandchildren; and 5 siblings.

Visitation: 10-12 p.m. with funeral to follow at 12 p.m. Monday at Miracle Temple of Deliverance, 2208 Dixie Hwy; Burial in Green Meadows Cemetery; Arrangements by G.C. Williams Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2019
