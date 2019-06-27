|
Michael A. Ziemianski
Floyds Knobs, IN - Michael A. Ziemianski, 63, of Floyds Knobs, IN, died early Tuesday morning, June 25, 2019, at Jewish Hospital, following a brief battle with cancer.
He was born July 6, 1955, in Toledo, OH, to Joseph and Ethel (Minarcin) Ziemianski, who preceded him in death. Surviving are his best friend, Michael Day of Floyds Knobs; his sister, Marilyn Fox and her husband, Thomas, of Maumee, OH; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Mike grew up in Rossford, OH, and was a 1973 graduate of Rossford High School. He worked for his family's business for several years, both in Ohio and in Phoenix AZ. His faith led him to college seminary at Saint Meinrad College in Indiana, where he earned a B.A. in Spanish in 1987. After college, he made Louisville and Southern Indiana his home.
He worked for Mercy Academy providing retreat experiences before returning to Saint Meinrad where he served the Archabbey and its Seminary and School of Theology for more than 25 years. During his tenure there, he served as Director of Annual Giving, Director of Development and since 2008 as Vice-President for Development. For 18 months, he worked as the Director of Development for the Kentucky Center for the Arts in Louisville.
Mike believed strongly in community service. From 1997 until his death he volunteered for the Kentucky Derby Festival, an organization very close to his heart. In 2003, he was named the Volunteer of the Year and also served on the KDF's Board of Directors, most recently as Chair-elect. He was due to serve as Chair this year until his illness. As a member of Cathedral of the Assumption Parish, he served for over 20 years as an extraordinary minister of Holy Communion. In addition, he was a member of the Bishop Flaget Society; a founding member of the organizing committee for "Let's Dance Louisville," an annual fundraising event for the Feed My Neighbor program; and could be found tending bar when needed.
Friday, June 28Visitation 3-8:00pm
Prayer Service at 6:30pm
Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home
7420 IN-64, Georgetown, IN 47122
Saturday, June 29Visitation 10-11:00am
Mass 11:00am
Cathedral of the Assumption
433 S. Fifth St.
Louisville, Ky. 40202-2303
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 27, 2019