Michael Aloysius King
Louisville - Michael (Mike) Aloysius King (July 27, 1951) passed away in his sleep on March 2, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Libby King and his father in law George LaBreacht.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Pam, children Michael King (Christina), Brian King (Erin), and Megan King (Fabricio), grandchildren Alexander and Lucy, eight siblings Jim King (Debbie), Kathleen Ferriell (Denny), Mary Anne Novak (Paul), Molly Veech (Taylor), Mary Pat Baird(Greg), Peggy Key, Chris King (Gail), and Daniel King (Angie), mother-in-law, Dorothy LaBreacht, sisters in law Cindy LaBreacht (Rick) and Nancy LaBreacht (Bill), numerous nieces and nephews and countless friends.
He was a proud graduate of St. Thomas Seminary, class of 1969, and Murray State University, class of 1973. He retired from the Kentucky Department of Corrections after 31 years and continued to work as a consultant and leadership speaker for a variety of organizations. Mike was loved by all who knew him, and he loved all he knew. His greatest joys came from spending time with family and friends and being the director of Papaw's daycare. He loved sports and could regularly be seen at Bellarmine basketball games, cheering the University of Kentucky, or umpiring senior softball. Mike, Big Mike, Uncle Mike, Big MAK, Mo, Dad, Daddy, and Papaw will be missed dearly. He is probably reading this obituary somewhere right now (he read them daily), we know that he approves. He was a rock for so many; now we need to lean on each other, "and hey, hey, let's be careful out there."
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 8, 2019 at Epiphany Catholic Church, 914 Old Harrods Creek Road, Louisville, KY. Visitation will be held from 3 - 8 p.m., Thursday, March 7th and from 9 - 10:30 a.m., Friday at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Family Community Clinic, 1420 E. Washington Street, Louisville, KY 40206; Wilt Elementary, 6700 Price Lane Road, Louisville, KY 40229; the Kentucky Council on Crime and Delinquency, www.kccdonline.com; or your local catholic church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019