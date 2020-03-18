Services
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Michael Angelo Cassaro


1931 - 2020
Born March 15, 1931, he left this world on St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 2020 to join his Irish bride of 64 years. A native of Brooklyn, New York and a U.S. Navy officer veteran, he called Louisville his home for longer than half a century.

Michael Angelo Cassaro, PhD was a Professional Engineer and a Professor at the University of Louisville's Speed Scientific School of Engineering, where he always enjoyed the respect and appreciation of his students and colleagues. Hundreds, if not thousands, of graduate students and practicing engineers considered him as an inspiration and mentor. He centered his professional career on supporting the needs of the local and national community through science and engineering, culminating in his leadership role at The Global Alliance for Disaster Reduction - an international organization committed to worldwide natural disaster mitigation.

In addition to his wife Catherine O'Gara Cassaro, he is preceded in death by his cherished grandson Pete Jones. He is survived by a large and loving family, including his children: Michael G. (Donna); Kevin (Laura); Molly (Jeff); Katie (Jim); Maggie; Matt (Theresa René); and seventeen grandchildren.

The family will hold a private celebration to honor their father and grandfather. In fulfillment of his wishes, expressions of sympathy may be directed to The Pete Foundation, a nonprofit organization devoted to addressing mental health in adolescents.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020
