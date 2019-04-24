Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:30 PM - 5:30 PM
The Overlook at St. Thomas Apartments
6800 Steeprun Road
Michael Anthony "Mike" Davis

Louisville - Michael Anthony "Mike" Davis, 74, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Hosparus in Louisville, KY. Michael was born January 30, 1945 in Louisville, KY. Mike was kind and generous, and put a smile on the face of everyone he encountered. Mike honorably served his country in the United States Air Force, and later retired from Leggett and Platt where he worked as an Industrial Engineer. Mike sang for many years in the KY Opera Chorus. He was Catholic by faith, attended Flaget High School and Bellarmine College.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth C. Davis and Martha A. (Griffo) Davis, and his brother, Kenneth C. Davis, Jr. Survivors include his wife, Kathleen (McGee) Davis and daughters Michelle Davis, Emily Carpenter, Sharon Kaplin and Samantha Davis, and six grandchildren, Bryan and Bryanna Courtney, Aaron Moran, Cole and Addison Carpenter, and Philip Kaplin.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 2:30-5:30 P.M. at The Overlook at St. Thomas Apartments, 6800 Steeprun Road. Military burial will be at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Radcliff, KY at a later date. Memories and expressions of condolences may be sent to

[email protected]
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019
