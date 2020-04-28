|
Michael Anthony Livers
Louisville - Michael Anthony Livers was born in Louisville, KY to Darryl and Alpha Livers on January 31, 1991. Michael was the youngest child of this union. Already having two children, Michael was a surprise to this couple. Michael grew up loved and spoiled by his two older sisters Ashley and Shelby. The girls loved to play and tease their little brother, Michael regularly. However, Michael wasn't the youngest for long because a short time later came Ryen and Madison. Michael loved getting his chance to be the older sibling.
In recent years, Michael took on a new adventure and moved to Los Angeles, California. Longing for a change of environment and a fresh start, Michael was at the beginning of living out his dreams.
Fiercely loyal, Michael always had friends around him. He loved his family deeply and was crazy about his mother. The bond between Michael and his mom was unmatched. Michael was and always will be her sweet little boy. There was nothing she wouldn't do for him.
Michael's sunset in this life was on Thursday, April 23, 2020.
Michael is survived by his parents, Darryl (Sonia) Livers and Alpha (Larry) Johnson; his sisters, Ashley Mack, Shelby (Stephon) Puryear, and Madison Livers; his little brother Ryen Livers; grandmothers, Lucinda Mack and Sherlene Mask; a host of nephew, one sweet niece, aunts, uncles, cousins near and far, extended family members, and friends. Michael was greatly loved and will be extremely missed.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020