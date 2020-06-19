Michael Anthony Peak
Louisville - Michael Anthony Peak, 50, of La Grange, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020.
He was born on October 13, 1969 in Louisville, Kentucky. He is preceded in death by his brother, Victor Baldwin and step-father, Ronald E. Sturgeon.
Michael is survived by his mother, Diane Sturgeon, daughter, Isabella Peak, sons, Thomas Peak, Michael Peak, Jr., brother, Brian Baldwin, niece, Brooklyn Baldwin and nephews, Derrick and Issac Baldwin.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Winsome Bible Study Group at Hurstbourne Baptist Church for their years of continual love and support, especially the Pin Up Girls.
Cremation was chosen and there will be no services.
The family requests that contributions in Michael's memory be made either/or to Humane Society of Oldham County Dog Program (2417 S Hwy 53 LaGrange, KY 40031) or Prisoner's Hope (11501 Plantside Drive Suite 2 Louisville, KY 40299).
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.