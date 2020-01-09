Services
Michael Armstrong Campbell Obituary
Michael Armstrong Campbell

Louisville - Michael Armstrong Campbell, 68, died peacefully on January 7 in Louisville, KY. A 1969 graduate of Waggener High School, Mike served his country faithfully as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps, 1969-1971.

Mike is preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Armstrong Campbell and his father, Stuart Caldwell Campbell, Jr. Mike is survived by his brother, William Armstrong Campbell (Donna) of Winchester, KY; sister, Margaret Stuart Campbell (Robert Wittenbach) of Cincinnati, OH; nephew, Eric Scott Campbell (Misty) of Winchester, KY; niece, Tara Campbell Wyrembelski (Steve) of Walla Walla, WA; nephew Stuart James Bumgarner of Norfolk, VA; and three great-nephews.

Visitation will be Saturday, January 11, 12-2p at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Kentucky Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
