|
|
Michael B Huff
Louisville - 71, passed away February 1, 2020. He was the son of the late Leslie and Margaret Huff.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister: Peggy Huff.
Left to cherish his memory are his son: Chris Huff (Beth); his grandchildren: Josh Huff and Aaron Huff; his brother: Sonny Huff (Donita); and his nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
There will be a graveside service at 3 PM Friday, February 7, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Park 4400 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40218.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020