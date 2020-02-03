Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Huff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael B. Huff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael B. Huff Obituary
Michael B Huff

Louisville - 71, passed away February 1, 2020. He was the son of the late Leslie and Margaret Huff.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister: Peggy Huff.

Left to cherish his memory are his son: Chris Huff (Beth); his grandchildren: Josh Huff and Aaron Huff; his brother: Sonny Huff (Donita); and his nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

There will be a graveside service at 3 PM Friday, February 7, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Park 4400 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40218.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -