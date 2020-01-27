|
|
Michael Benjamin Settles, Sr.
Louisville - Michael Benjamin Settles, Sr, 71, passed away peacefully on January 24, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Mike was born on January 31, 1948 to the late James and Flossie Settles.
Mike was a graduate of Ahrens High School before serving in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a proud member of multiple veterans organizations and was part of the color guard for many years with the Vietnam Veterans of America. Mike was avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his grandchildren.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 52 years, Janis Settles; his children Ben Settles (Rachel), Jennifer Settles, Amy Gordon (Jonathan); grandchildren Michael, Mattie, Samantha, Abby, Jack, Brady, Mary; and his beloved sister Betty Anderson (Norman).
A memorial service will be held at 1:00pm Saturday, February 1 at Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews". The family will receive visitors from 10:00 am until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made in Mike's name to Vietnam Veterans of America Kentuckiana Chapter 454, P.O. Box 91297 Louisville KY 40291. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses from the Palliative Care Unit at Baptist Health Louisville for their compassion and care for Mike and his family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020