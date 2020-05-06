Michael Brandon Shade Hasting
Michael Brandon Shade Hasting

Louisville - Michael Brandon Shade Hasting, 30, entered into rest on Wednesday April 29, 2020. He was an Alumni of The Healing Place. He worked for Aqua Lock Company. Michael was met at the gates of heaven by his Grandmother, Margaret Jones; He is survived by his Mother, Billie Jean Bogard; Father, Michael Hasting; Daughter, Baleigh Hasting; Grandparents, James and Betty Smith, W.B Hasting; Aunt, JoAnn Clark (Larry); Uncles, Ernie and Ronnie Hasting; Cousins, Steven Clark and Nicole Allen; Along with several other family members. Services will be private. There will be a Memorial Service at a later date. Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel is entrusted to handle the arrangements.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
5029376400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
0 entries
