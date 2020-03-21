|
|
Dr. Michael Brockman, DVM
Louisville - Dr. Michael Brockman, DVM, 54, passed away March 19, 2020.
He was a 1983 graduate of St. Xavier High School, graduate from Murray State University class of 1987 and Auburn Veterinarian School class of 1991. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, son and brother. His pastimes included fishing with his son and doting on his daughters, taking in a baseball game with family and friends, and collecting baseball cards and memorabilia with his buddies. Mike was a practicing veterinarian at John's Pet Care Clinic.
He is preceded in death by his father, John Brockman, and sister, Paula Brockman Kohlenberger.
Mike is survived by his wife, Missie Brockman; daughters, Julia and Leah Brockman; son, Mitchell Brockman; mother, Anne Brockman; and his brother, Tom (Amy) Brockman.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Friends are encouraged to send messages of support and condolences to the family at www.ratterman.com. Care for the family is entrusted to Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road.
Memorial contributions may be made to or the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020