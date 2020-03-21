Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Dvm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Michael Brockman Dvm

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Michael Brockman Dvm Obituary
Dr. Michael Brockman, DVM

Louisville - Dr. Michael Brockman, DVM, 54, passed away March 19, 2020.

He was a 1983 graduate of St. Xavier High School, graduate from Murray State University class of 1987 and Auburn Veterinarian School class of 1991. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, son and brother. His pastimes included fishing with his son and doting on his daughters, taking in a baseball game with family and friends, and collecting baseball cards and memorabilia with his buddies. Mike was a practicing veterinarian at John's Pet Care Clinic.

He is preceded in death by his father, John Brockman, and sister, Paula Brockman Kohlenberger.

Mike is survived by his wife, Missie Brockman; daughters, Julia and Leah Brockman; son, Mitchell Brockman; mother, Anne Brockman; and his brother, Tom (Amy) Brockman.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Friends are encouraged to send messages of support and condolences to the family at www.ratterman.com. Care for the family is entrusted to Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road.

Memorial contributions may be made to or the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
Download Now