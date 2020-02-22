|
|
Michael Carter Borho
Louisville - Michael Carter Borho, 35, passed away suddenly on February 18, 2020, from a heart attack. Carter was a teacher in the Jefferson County School System since 2010. He taught at Breckinridge Metro where he cared about all of his students and was respected by the faculty.
His elementary school years were spent at Kentucky Country Day School and he graduated from St Xavier High School, where he played football and received the Jefferson County offensive lineman of the year award. Carter graduated Cum Laude from Northeastern University in Chicago and also graduated Cum Laude from the Master's Program at Bellarmine University. He had plans to begin work on a doctorate degree at Bellarmine in the near future.
He loved history, teaching, fishing, skeet shooting and animals. He loved his St Bernard, Atlas. He is survived by his parents, Karen and Carl Borho, Billie Arthur (Mike), half-brothers Ty Arthur (Shelby) and Chase Arthur (Brooke), many aunts and uncles and cousins. His grandmother, Doris Borho, resides in Florida.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to or to the Kentucky Humane Society. A celebration of his life will be held at a future date.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020