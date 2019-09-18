Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Christian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael "Mikey" Christian

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael "Mikey" Christian Obituary
Michael "Mikey" Christian

Louisville - 22, passed away September 16, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his son Malachi Christian.

Survivors include his children; Micah and Mario Christian, his parents Anthony and Regina Christian, his siblings; Chelsey and Brandon Christian, his girlfriend; Courtney Austin and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation 2-4 pm Saturday at Bates Memorial Baptist Church with funeral to follow at 4 pm. Burial; Louisville Memorial Gardens East. G. C. Williams in charge.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.