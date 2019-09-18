|
|
Michael "Mikey" Christian
Louisville - 22, passed away September 16, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his son Malachi Christian.
Survivors include his children; Micah and Mario Christian, his parents Anthony and Regina Christian, his siblings; Chelsey and Brandon Christian, his girlfriend; Courtney Austin and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation 2-4 pm Saturday at Bates Memorial Baptist Church with funeral to follow at 4 pm. Burial; Louisville Memorial Gardens East. G. C. Williams in charge.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019