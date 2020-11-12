Michael Cummins



Louisville - Michael Duane Cummins, 70, of Louisville, KY, died on Thursday November 11 at home in Louisville, KY. He was born on June 12, 1950 to Mary Elizabeth Clark Cummins and John Henry Cummins in Louisville, KY. He graduated from St. Xavier High School in 1968 and attended the University of Louisville. He worked at St. Joseph Infirmary and Humana as a respiratory therapist and was always devoted to the health and wellbeing of his most fragile patients. Thereafter, he started his own home healthcare business, Resp-a-Care, where he worked hard to provide care to some of the most underserved patients in the state. In his retirement, he continued to serve his community, and most of all he enjoyed being a grandfather to his grandchildren and spending time with his big family.



He was known for his love of fishing, antiquing, and gardening. He remained engaged in science and medicine and intellectual pursuits, and always enjoyed a lively discussion. He was a patron to local artists. He will forever be remembered by his friends and family as a man who laughed often and lived his life to care for others, without judgment.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers John H. Cummins Jr., David Leon Cummins, and Ronald Dean Cummins, his sister Betty Murphy, and his partner, Susan "Gyspie" Robinson.



He is survived by his daughters Lucy Newberry, Rachel Buehner (David), and Mariah Ozkir (Mirac), his siblings Yvonne Flynn (Marty), Sr. Rose Marie Cummins O.P., Donald Dale Cummins (Fran), his grandchildren Nicholas, Elizabeth, Christopher, Beau, Poppy, Mary, Theodore, and Nathaniel; a host of loving and affectionate cousins, nieces, and nephews, and a community of neighbors and friends who loved and depended on him. His warmth, humor, and generosity will be missed.



Funeral mass will be 9:30A.M. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at St. Louis Bertrand Catholic Church in Louisville. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road.



To continue his legacy of caring for those most in need of support and love, memorials or donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Louisville.









