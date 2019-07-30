|
|
Michael D. "Corky" Balough, Jr.
Louisville - Mike Balough, 77, affectionately known as "Corky" to family and friends, passed away at home on Saturday, July 27, 2019 surrounded by those who loved him, after a brave five year battle with cancer. He was born July 22, 1942 in Baltimore, MD to Michael and Mae (Hartman) Balough, Sr. He moved to Louisville in high school with his parents and graduated from St. Xavier High School and Bellarmine University, while also earning a Master's Degree in English from the University of Louisville. He retired from Lantech, Inc. in 2018 after contributing over 40 years of service.
Corky was a long-time member of St. John Paul II Catholic Church. He had the most generous heart and loved his family, reading, riding the ocean waves at the beach, and making people laugh. He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Catherine "Kitty" (Cavanaugh); his children, Paige Greenwell and Jason Balough (Doug Parsons); and his two granddaughters, Emily and Olivia Greenwell.
Visitation will be from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m., Thursday, August 1st at Highland Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, KY 40205, with a funeral service on Friday, August 2nd at 10 a.m. in the chapel at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Prostate Cancer Foundation at www.pcf.org.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 30, 2019