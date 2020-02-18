Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Callahan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael D. Callahan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael D. Callahan Obituary
Michael D. Callahan

Louisville - Michael Dennis Callahan 65, passed away February 16, 2020. Michael proudly served his country as a U.S. Marine and went on to retire after 21 years from the DEA. Michael was a member of St. Ignatius Martyr Catholic Church. He was an avid Washington Redskins and Nationals fan. Along with UofL.

Michael was preceded in death by his loving wife Becky Callahan, brother Kenneth Callahan and parents Elmber and Janetta Callahan.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughter Jessica Callahan and his dear pets JuJu and Shorty.

A service to honor the life of Michael will be held Saturday, February 22nd at 12pm in the chapel of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home with burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be Friday, February 21st from 2-8pm at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -