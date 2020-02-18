|
Michael D. Callahan
Louisville - Michael Dennis Callahan 65, passed away February 16, 2020. Michael proudly served his country as a U.S. Marine and went on to retire after 21 years from the DEA. Michael was a member of St. Ignatius Martyr Catholic Church. He was an avid Washington Redskins and Nationals fan. Along with UofL.
Michael was preceded in death by his loving wife Becky Callahan, brother Kenneth Callahan and parents Elmber and Janetta Callahan.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughter Jessica Callahan and his dear pets JuJu and Shorty.
A service to honor the life of Michael will be held Saturday, February 22nd at 12pm in the chapel of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home with burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be Friday, February 21st from 2-8pm at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020