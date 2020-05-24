Michael Darrell Lanter
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Darrell Lanter

Louisville - Michael Darrell Lanter passed away on Saturday May 23, 2020 at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born on December 30, 1944 in Lagrange Kentucky, the son of the late James and Alene Lanter. Michael was a veteran of the United States Airforce where he studied to be a Chinese interpreter at Yale University, worked as an air traffic controller while serving his country, and was currently emplyeed at Duplicator Sales in Louisville. He leaves to cherish his memory his sister, Sandra Lanter, brothers, Cecil Lanter (Nita) and Cary D. Lanter (Patsy). He will be missed by many extended family members and his best friend and loving companion, Scout. Michael was preceded in death by his brothers, Ronald and Gerald Lanter.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 24 to May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Louisville Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home East
11601 Ballardsville Road
Louisville, KY 40241
(502) 241-8424
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved