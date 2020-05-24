Michael Darrell LanterLouisville - Michael Darrell Lanter passed away on Saturday May 23, 2020 at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born on December 30, 1944 in Lagrange Kentucky, the son of the late James and Alene Lanter. Michael was a veteran of the United States Airforce where he studied to be a Chinese interpreter at Yale University, worked as an air traffic controller while serving his country, and was currently emplyeed at Duplicator Sales in Louisville. He leaves to cherish his memory his sister, Sandra Lanter, brothers, Cecil Lanter (Nita) and Cary D. Lanter (Patsy). He will be missed by many extended family members and his best friend and loving companion, Scout. Michael was preceded in death by his brothers, Ronald and Gerald Lanter.