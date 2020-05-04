Michael Daugherty
Louisville - 69, passed away April 28, 2020
Survivors include his children; Jordan Daugherty, Andre Green and Trekale Crenshaw, 3 brothers, 1 sister and a host of other relatives and friends.
All services private. G. C. Williams in charge.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 4 to May 5, 2020.