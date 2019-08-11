Services
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
(502) 222-9497
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Michael David McGuire


1959 - 2019
Michael David McGuire Obituary
Michael David McGuire

Crestwood - Michael David McGuire, 59, of Crestwood, KY passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019.

He retired from Luther Luckett Correctional Complex as a Program Administrator for the substance abuse program. Mike loved sailing, flying, driving sports cars and motorcycles. He was also a fan of the University of Louisville and the Cleveland Browns.

Left to cherish the memory of Mike are his children; Zack McGuire and Corbin McGuire, wife of 29 years; Paige Davis McGuire and a host of family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Mike on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 6pm at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home, 706 W Jefferson St, LaGrange, KY with a memorial gathering from 4pm until the start of the service.

Memorial donations can be made in Mike's name to Kosair Charities (982 Eastern Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40233).
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
