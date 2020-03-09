|
|
Michael Dee Fleming
Louisville - Michael Dee Fleming, 63, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Ruth Fleming; brothers, Gregg, Kim and Chris Fleming and sister-in-law, Sharon Fleming.
He is survived by the love of his life, Jeannie Whitmer; brother, Steve Fleming; sister, Cheryl Fogle (Daren); and sister-in-law Tammy Fleming; and was loved by many nieces & nephews.
A private service will be held in his native Ohio.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to a .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020