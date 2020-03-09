Services
Michael Dee Fleming

Michael Dee Fleming Obituary
Michael Dee Fleming

Louisville - Michael Dee Fleming, 63, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Ruth Fleming; brothers, Gregg, Kim and Chris Fleming and sister-in-law, Sharon Fleming.

He is survived by the love of his life, Jeannie Whitmer; brother, Steve Fleming; sister, Cheryl Fogle (Daren); and sister-in-law Tammy Fleming; and was loved by many nieces & nephews.

A private service will be held in his native Ohio.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to a .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
