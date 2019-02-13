Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
Michael Earl Harris

Louisville - , 63, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents Horace and Reva Harris and a sister Mary Ellis.

He is survived by his siblings, Fay Robinson, (Frederick), Roderick Harris (Donnice) and Joann Grady; adopted brothers "the Smith Boys" and a host of family and friends.

Visitation: 11am -1pm Saturday, February 16, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut, with the funeral service to follow at 1pm, burial in Louisville Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 13, 2019
