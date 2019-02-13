|
Michael Earl Harris
Louisville - , 63, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents Horace and Reva Harris and a sister Mary Ellis.
He is survived by his siblings, Fay Robinson, (Frederick), Roderick Harris (Donnice) and Joann Grady; adopted brothers "the Smith Boys" and a host of family and friends.
Visitation: 11am -1pm Saturday, February 16, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut, with the funeral service to follow at 1pm, burial in Louisville Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 13, 2019