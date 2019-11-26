|
|
Michael Edward Gilliatt
Louisville - Michael Gilliatt, 60, passed away at his home on Monday November 25, 2019. He was born on October 12, 1959 in Louisville, Kentucky the son of the late Wayne and Anna Gilliatt.
He is preceded in death by his parents Wayne and Anna and his wife Sharon Fowler.
Michael was an avid coin collector, loved antique furniture, enjoyed metal detecting and spending time with his family. Michael was a generous man that would always help others before himself; he will be missed by so many.
Besides his loving companion Brenda Winfrey, he leaves behind to cherish his memory, his children, James, Jamie, Brenda, Tonya, and Shannon, Sisters, Paula Gilliatt (Kenneth), Sue Decker, Brenda Bradley, brother, Gary Gilliatt (Penny), and grandchildren, Evan and Sienna Gilliatt and countless friends.
A service celebrating Michael's life will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday November 29, 2019 at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 4400 Dixie Highway. A visitation will be held on Friday from 10:00 am until the time of the service.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019