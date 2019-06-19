Services
Owen Funeral Home
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
(502) 266-9655
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Owen Funeral Home
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Webb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Frank "Mike" Webb

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael Frank "Mike" Webb Obituary
Michael "Mike" Frank Webb

Corydon - 72, passed away June 17, 2019.

Michael retired from Ridewell Corporation where he worked as Regional Sales Manager. He was also an Army veteran, as well as a member of VSO-Veterans Service Organization, and Spring Valley Bee Club.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Carla H. Webb; children, Michelle Reckner (Lee) and Christopher Webb (Rachel); grandchildren, Zoey Webb, Wynn Reckner, Daisy Reckner, Trentin Wayne; his mother, Helen S. Webb; sisters, Donna Hall (Marty) and Lisa Hutcheson (Keith); brothers and sisters-in-law, Kathy Benish (Robert), Bruce Hall, Robin Girardin (John Clark), Phyllis Block (Bill), Alan Hall (Wendy), Judy Dales, Holly Morris (Donnie); and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Friday, June 21, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home-Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road. Visitation will be 2:00pm-8:00pm Thursday and Friday from 10:00am until time of service.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now