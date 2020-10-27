Michael H. GlogowerLouisville - Michael was the first son of the late Elaine and Louis Glogower. He was a graduate of Kentucky Country Day School and Kenyon College.His work life centered around real estate which led him through multiple careers; included real estate and Brokers license, buying and selling properties, and ending his career with HUD.The career of real estate gave Michael the ability to travel and live in multiple locations, including Hawaii, Miami, Washington DC and finally returning to Louisville.Michael enjoyed reading, collecting art, and was a car enthusiast.He is survived by his brothers Thomas (Sharon) and Andrew Glogower and was an uncle to Amy Kanov (Sean), Kevin Glogower, and Seth Glogower (Vanessa).Michael's family thanks the team members at Sunrise Assisted Living for their attention, compassion, and care.Expressions of sympathy in the form of donations to Parkinson's Foundation.