1/
Michael H. Glogower
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael H. Glogower

Louisville - Michael was the first son of the late Elaine and Louis Glogower. He was a graduate of Kentucky Country Day School and Kenyon College.

His work life centered around real estate which led him through multiple careers; included real estate and Brokers license, buying and selling properties, and ending his career with HUD.

The career of real estate gave Michael the ability to travel and live in multiple locations, including Hawaii, Miami, Washington DC and finally returning to Louisville.

Michael enjoyed reading, collecting art, and was a car enthusiast.

He is survived by his brothers Thomas (Sharon) and Andrew Glogower and was an uncle to Amy Kanov (Sean), Kevin Glogower, and Seth Glogower (Vanessa).

Michael's family thanks the team members at Sunrise Assisted Living for their attention, compassion, and care.

Expressions of sympathy in the form of donations to Parkinson's Foundation.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Herman Meyer & Son Inc.
1338 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
(502) 458-9569
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved