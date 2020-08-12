1/1
Michael Horn
Michael Horn passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at VA Medical Center in Louisville, after a long illness. He was born August 15, 1950 to Edward L Horn and Wanda M Lucas. He was a retired pipefitter in the Plumbers, Pipefitters Local Union 502. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Helen Rhynearson. Michael is survived by daughters Toneva Marie Horn and Catherine Michael Horn, brothers Kenneth Horn of Lexington, Mack and James Horn and sisters Patricia Zimmerman and Rebecca Woosley, and many nieces and nephews. No service will be held. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Memorial donations may be sent to the Kentucky Humane Society.




Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2020.
