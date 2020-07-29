Michael J. Bratcher
Louisville - Michael J. Bratcher, 70, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020.
Born in Louisville on August 12, 1949, Michael was a son of the late James Howard Bratcher and Mary Dorothy Spalding White.
He enjoyed square dancing with his mother and playing the drums at an earlier age.
Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, James H. Bratcher, Jr., a sister, Mary Ann Barrett and his step-father, Paul White.
Survivors include a brother, George White; sister, Cheryl Duke and a step-sister, Paula Head.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service time at 1 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road, followed by burial at Louisville Memorial Gardens, West. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com
.