|
|
Michael J. Strothman
Louisville - 69, passed away March 16, 2020.
He served in the Army National Gaurd of Louisville.
He retired from AT&T where he worked for 34 years.
Michael attended St. Thomas Episcopal Chruch.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Agnes and Paul Strothman; brothers John and William "Bill" Strothman.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 20 years, Pam Brooks; children, Christopher Strothman, Timothy Strothman, and Mary Strothman (Ray); grandchildren, Trinity, Hunter, and Brandi; siblings, Joyce Surbaugh (Jerry), Thomas Strothman (Mary Ann), Monica Ashcraft, Paul Strothman Jr. (Carolene), Robert Strothman (Joyce), Mary Kathleen Weiter "Sis" (John), Mary Ann Amaro, David Strothman (Brenda); and too many nieces and nephews to count.
Services and visitations are private.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Dare To Care and Hosparus Of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020