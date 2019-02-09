Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
(502) 426-9351
For more information about
Michael Brown
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
the Arch L Heady at Westport Village
7410 Westport Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Joseph Brown


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael Joseph Brown Obituary
Michael Joseph Brown

Louisville - Michael Joseph Brown, 58, "MIKEBROWN" departed this life, unexpectedly, on January 29, 2019, on a cruise ship in the Caribbean, from heart failure.

Mike was preceded in passing by his father, Brad Brown.

He will be dearly missed by his son, Hayden; mother, Fredia; sister, Shannon Lucas (Les); niece, Alexis; "Unc" Charlie Sidebottom (Mardy); aunts, Sue Gardner and Evelyn Bell; Cousin and Friend, Karen "Nana" Cecil; Hayden's mother, Jeanette; and many other cherished relatives and friends.

Mike was referred to by some as the unofficial mayor of Lyndon, and was manager at Paul's Fruit Market with 25 years of service.

A visitation only will be held on Sunday, February 10, from 4 to 8 PM, at the Arch L Heady at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Rd. Following Mike's wishes, cremation was chosen.

Please visit www.archlheadywestport.com to leave a condolence for the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.