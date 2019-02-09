|
|
Michael Joseph Brown
Louisville - Michael Joseph Brown, 58, "MIKEBROWN" departed this life, unexpectedly, on January 29, 2019, on a cruise ship in the Caribbean, from heart failure.
Mike was preceded in passing by his father, Brad Brown.
He will be dearly missed by his son, Hayden; mother, Fredia; sister, Shannon Lucas (Les); niece, Alexis; "Unc" Charlie Sidebottom (Mardy); aunts, Sue Gardner and Evelyn Bell; Cousin and Friend, Karen "Nana" Cecil; Hayden's mother, Jeanette; and many other cherished relatives and friends.
Mike was referred to by some as the unofficial mayor of Lyndon, and was manager at Paul's Fruit Market with 25 years of service.
A visitation only will be held on Sunday, February 10, from 4 to 8 PM, at the Arch L Heady at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Rd. Following Mike's wishes, cremation was chosen.
Please visit www.archlheadywestport.com to leave a condolence for the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 9, 2019