Michael Joseph Hofelich
Mt. Washington - Mr. Michael Joseph Hofelich, age 64, of Mt. Washington returned to his Heavenly Father on September 25, 2020. Mr. Hofelich was born in Louisville, KY on December 22, 1955 to the late Andrew and Margaret (Cundiff) Hofelich. Mr. Hofelich was a concrete truck driver with Ernst Concrete Company and a Christian by faith. Among those that preceded him in death are his parents, sisters, Virginia Mahoney and Margaret Branham; and brother, Andrew Hofelich, Jr. He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Chad Gabbert (Jenny), Jill Stowe (Mark) and Jenny Smith (Jerid); grandchildren, Olivia, Chris, Nick, Lauren and Memphis; a great-granddaughter on the way; and siblings, Martha Carey, Joyce Carey, Jean Hilbert, Judy Blissett, Jimmy Hofelich and Rick Hofelich and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be conducted at 6 pm on Friday, October 2, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home-Mt. Washington (Hwy. 44 East at 123 Winning Colors Drive). Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday from 12 pm until time of service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation of Louisville. Family video on www.subfuneralhome.com