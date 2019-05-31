Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
View Map
Michael Joseph "Mike" Hood Sr.


1942 - 2019
Michael Joseph "Mike" Hood Sr. Obituary
Michael Joseph "Mike" Hood, Sr.

Louisville, KY - 76, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

Mike served 11 years with US Navy and he retired from the US Post Office. Mike enjoyed playing golf. Growing up, Mike loved playing all kinds of sports, in his recent years he enjoyed watching sports, especially golf. Mike was an avid UK fan. Most of all, Mike enjoyed spending time with his loving wife, children and grandchildren.

He was born on August 22, 1942 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Charles and Ruth Hood. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Marilyn Ricks; and brothers, Charles Patrick and David Hood.

Mike is survived by his loving wife, Marsha Roberts-Blethen, children, Michael Hood, Jr., Teresa Hawkins and Paul Hood (Deanna); step-children, John Bruggman, Christian Bruggman and Larry Roberts-Blethen; brothers, Richard Hood and Robert Hood (Jean); grandchildren, Kelli Bruggman, Trea Bruggman, Cody Hawkins, Collin Hood, Jordan Hawkins, Kyle Hood, Parker Hawkins, Brandon Bruggman, Sean Hawkins, Jack Bruggman; and great-granddaughter, Brya Kellam; and a host of loving foster and adopted children.

Visitation will be from 1 pm to 3 pm on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, East Chapel (235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY 40243), with a memorial service to honor the life of Mike to follow at 3 pm at the funeral home.

The family requests that contributions in Mike's memory be made to St. John's Center for Homeless Men (700 E. Muhammad Ali Blvd, Louisville, KY 40202).

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 31, 2019
