Michael Kevin Glass, Jr.



Louisville - Michael Kevin Glass, Jr., 31, died on Friday, May 1, 2020, at U of L Health - Mary and Elizabeth Hospital, after a short illness. He was a graduate of Ballard High School and Brown Mackie College.



He is preceded in death by his father, Michael Kevin Glass, Sr. He is survived by his mother, Sylinda Glass and son, Michael Kevin Glass,III (Tre'). Michael was a beloved son, father, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend.



Services will be held at a later date.









