Michael Kevin Glass Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Kevin Glass, Jr.

Louisville - Michael Kevin Glass, Jr., 31, died on Friday, May 1, 2020, at U of L Health - Mary and Elizabeth Hospital, after a short illness. He was a graduate of Ballard High School and Brown Mackie College.

He is preceded in death by his father, Michael Kevin Glass, Sr. He is survived by his mother, Sylinda Glass and son, Michael Kevin Glass,III (Tre'). Michael was a beloved son, father, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend.

Services will be held at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 13 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved