Michael Kevin MaherLouisville - MAHER,Michael Kevin, 66, of Louisville, died Sunday May 31, 2020 at Baptist Health after a short illness.Born in Louisville to the late Thomas Donald and Alice Neurath Maher, Kevin was a graduate of Trinity H.S., Ivy Tech, and Sullivan University Culinary School. He was an ECE Instructional Assistant at Binet School and is described by his associates as "A Child Whisperer that new how to touch the souls of children".He is survived by his sister, Martha Davies (Bob); brothers, T. David (Kristi) and J. Dennis Maher; and nephews, Matthew, Nathan, and Jeremy Maher and Sinclair and Spencer Davies.A private graveside service will be held at Cave Hill Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Binet School PTA, 3410 Bon Air Ave., Louisville, KY 40220.