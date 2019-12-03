|
Michael L. "Scotty" Scott
New Albany - Michael Lee "Scotty" Scott, 67, of New Albany, Indiana, passed away at home on Monday, December 2, 2019 after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He will be greatly missed as a husband, father, brother, and friend. His interests included IU basketball and the great outdoors. Scotty was a veteran of the Army during the Vietnam Era and was a member of the Bonnie Sloan American Legion.
He was born on August 15, 1952 in New Albany, Indiana to the late Ellsworth Warren Scott and Estella Juanita (Hilton) Krebs. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Ellsworth "Buddy Wayne" Scott.
Scotty is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Connie Scott; daughters, Zani Scott and Mickie (Jacob) Anderson; siblings, Drue (Ron) Thompson, Donna (Paul) Atkins, Brenda Prather, Daniel (Debbie) Scott, and David Scott; as well as many friends.
Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals, and Receptions in New Albany. Visitation will continue on Saturday from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM with his Funeral Service at 1:00 PM on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Cremation will follow according to Scotty's wishes.
The family requests that contributions in Scotty's memory be made to the Gilda Club of Kentuckiana.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019