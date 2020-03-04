Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Martha Catholic Church
2825 Klondike Lane
1940 - 2020
Louisville - Michael Leahy, 79, passed away peacefully Monday, March 2, 2020.

Born in Louisville, KY on October 2, 1940, to the late Martin and Alma Walters Leahy. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, twin sister, Martha Leahy, brother Jack and sisters-in-law Sharon and Patricia Leahy, nephews Steven and Chris Leahy.

Mike is survived by his devoted wife of 31 years, Sharron; step-children, Jerry Taylor and Leigh Carli (Jim); adored grandchildren Dominic and Alyssa Carli; his brother Pat Leahy, Tim (Cuz) Leahy and several nieces and nephews.

Mike attended St. George School and graduated from Flaget High School in 1958. He was a retired employee of Phillip Morris with over 30 years of service.

He volunteered for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Kentucky Derby Festival, and St. Joe's. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, and being with family and friends. He was a die-hard fan of the Louisville Cardinals. Mike was a doting grandfather to Dominic and Alyssa, who were his life, pride and joy.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, March 7th from St. Martha Catholic Church at 10 a.m., located at 2825 Klondike Lane, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Friday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to . Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
