Michael Lee "Mike" Grant
Michael Lee "Mike" Grant

Louisville - Michael Lee Grant - 80 passed away on Thursday, July 2nd, at his home. He was born in Louisville to the late Marshall Grant and Mildred Powell Grant.

Mike retired from Chevron Oil Company. He served in the national guard for 8 years, was a member of Kosair Shrine, Louisville Scottish Rite and Shawnee Lodge F&AM #830 for 50 years. He was Past President and Secretary-Treasurer Emeritus, for Kosair Sand Bugs, Past President and Bass Drummer for the Kosair Oriental Band, Past Commodore of Kosair Boat Club, Past President of Kosair Golf Club, Chaplain of Kosair Legion of Honors and Past Chaplain of Kosair Shriners. He was a volunteer for Kosair Charities, receiving the Kosair volunteer of the award in 2008. He was secretary of the Class of'59, Southern High School. He was a member of Westport Road Christian Church (DOC). He was an avid fan of Kentucky Wildcats, a loyal Mason, a loyal Shriner and a great man.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Lois Anderson, nephews Mark and Shawn Anderson.

He is Survived by his loving wife of 58 years Carol Ann (Maas) Grant; Son, Rev Douglas Grant; granddaughter, Crystal Neace (Anthony) Bellevue, WA; 5 day old great-granddaughter, Hadley Paige Neace; godchild, Vicki Lete (Zary); niece-in-law, Colleen Anderson; great nephews, Roscoe Anderson (Haley), and their girls, and Andy Anderson; great nieces, Becca Anderson, Molly Embry (Grant), Maggie Gruber and her children. Numerous cousins, classmates and friends.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend, he will be missed.

Visitation will be at Owen Funeral Home- Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville KY, 40299, from 3:00pm-8:00pm with a Masonic service at 7:00pm, on Monday July 6th. Services will be held on Tuesday, July 7th, at 11:00am with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.

Expressions can be made to Kosair Charities.

Social distancing and masks will be required.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown
JUL
6
Service
07:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown
JUL
7
Service
11:00 AM
Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown
Funeral services provided by
Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
(502) 266-9655
