Michael Lee Jones
Brooks, KY - age 57, took his final checkered flag and went home to his heavenly father on Sunday March 22, 2020 at 12:05pm with family by his side. He was a devoted employee of All Star Waste and is often referred to as The Legend, Ace, A Champion, a Hero to many, and his favorite, Papa. He was known for his contagious smile, famous peace sign and loud "SHEWWEEEE" that we will all miss. He was a former 1994 Louisville Motor Speedway Track Champion, a devoted Husband, Father, Papa, Brother, Uncle, Cousin, and friend to many. He was known as the World-Famous Sportsman Driver and was a key member to the current success of the #12 Daryl Hadley Racing Team at Salem Speedway. He loved boating, camping, and helping other racers at the track.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents, James William "Bud" Jones & Leona Irene Jones, Father In Law, James Ray French, Sisters Lois Jones & Connie Stilger, Brothers Ernie & Doug Jones, Nephew Little Larry Jones, and Great Nephews Bobby Allen & Brandon Lee.
Mike leaves behind his family, the love of his life of 35 years Cathy, his "Girl" whom he absolutely adored; children he was very proud of, daughter Kara Gayle, son James Michael "Bud", and favorite daughter in law Elisabeth Ann "Lissa", as well as his most prized possessions in this world, his granddaughters, "G1" Kaity Belle & "G2" Rowan Mae. Also left to cherish his memory, Mom by choice, Barbara French; Brothers Jimmy, Larry, & Stevie; Sister Teresa, an entire racing community and a host of family & friends who all meant so much to him.
Due to of the current events surrounding the viral pandemic the Jones family will have a private visitation and service to respect the government guidelines and help reduce the risk of spreading the virus. A public service will be held on a later date.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020