Michael Lee Smith
Lanesville - 69, died at his home, Monday, April 22, 2019 in Lanesville, Indiana. He was born in Louisville, Kentucky on May 6, 1949 to Harold Lee and Lucille (Peach) Smith.
He was an estimator and multi-skilled in the steel business for Munich's and owned and operated two businesses, M+J Drafting (Michael & Janet) and HRS, Inc. (Tate Hutton and Larry Robb), drawing/architecture. He graduated Ahrens Trade/Vocational School in 1967.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Lee Smith and by his beloved dog, Kerri and numerous cats, various pets, aquarium fish. He did not like cats but he tolerated them and always kind especially Nike who was his cat buddy.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Baxter Dutko Smith of Lanesville, IN, His mother, Lucille, 3 daughters, Kat Smith of New Albany, Indiana, Brook Whitney Taylor (Brock) of Austin, Texas, Karen Smith-Grant (Thomas Johannes) of Hurstborne Kentucky, Brothers, Harold David Smith, James Alan Smith both of Louisville, Kentucky, Jeffrey Lane Smith (Missy) of Prospect, Kentucky and sisters Vickie Lynn Morrison (Larry) of Laguna Niguel, California and Lora Lynn Smith of Louisville, Kentucky.
There will be a Funeral Ceremony for Michael was held Saturday, April 27 at 4:00 PM at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home in Corydon, Indiana.
Visitation was from 2 PM to 4 PM Saturday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 28, 2019