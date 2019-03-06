Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
3601 Taylor Blvd
Louisville, KY 402152691
(502) 368-5811
For more information about
Michael Thomas
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
3601 Taylor Blvd
Louisville, KY 402152691
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
3601 Taylor Blvd
Louisville, KY 402152691
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Lee Thomas


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael Lee Thomas Obituary
Michael Lee Thomas

Louisville - Michael Lee Thomas, 69, passed away Sunday March 3, 2019. Michael was born on October 30, 1949 in Louisville to the late Floyd and Lois (Gilbert) Thomas, was a retired dispatcher and a Navy Veteran. Left to cherish his memory are his sisters and brothers in law; Debra (Don) Chotkevys, Monica (Chuck) Fitzner and Denise (Mark) Starr; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service for Mr. Thomas will be held at 1 pm Friday in the Southern Chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son, 3601 Taylor Blvd. with interment to follow in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10 am Friday. Memorial gifts may be made to the KY Humane Society. Online condolences may be shared with the family at, www.archlheadysouthernfh.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now