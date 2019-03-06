|
|
Michael Lee Thomas
Louisville - Michael Lee Thomas, 69, passed away Sunday March 3, 2019. Michael was born on October 30, 1949 in Louisville to the late Floyd and Lois (Gilbert) Thomas, was a retired dispatcher and a Navy Veteran. Left to cherish his memory are his sisters and brothers in law; Debra (Don) Chotkevys, Monica (Chuck) Fitzner and Denise (Mark) Starr; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service for Mr. Thomas will be held at 1 pm Friday in the Southern Chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son, 3601 Taylor Blvd. with interment to follow in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10 am Friday. Memorial gifts may be made to the KY Humane Society. Online condolences may be shared with the family at, www.archlheadysouthernfh.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 6, 2019