Michael Lynn RobertsLouisville - passed away, unexpectedly on Thursday October 8th, he was 63. He was born September 16, 1957 in Bardstown, Kentucky to the late Louis Roberts and Shirley Jenkins Roberts. Along with his parents, he is also preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Gerry Sullivan Speaker; sister-in-law, Kimberly Speaker; and brother-in-law, Charles "Skippy" Walker.He graduated from the University of Louisville College of Business Class of 1979; he was a proud member of the Delta Upsilon Fraternity.Mike began his sales career at Bizianes Music Mart. Mike spent the majority of his professional life in the grocery, dairy, and natural foods business with the companies Kraft, Breyers, Good Humor, Horizon Organic, Silk, and most recently Dora's Naturals. Mike's career took his family all over the United States but Louisville, KY was and will always be home. Mike was a strong supporter of the United States Naval Academy and served as a Blue and Gold Officer in the support of admissions. Mike was also an active supporter of the American Red Cross. His hobbies included water skiing, boating, white water rafting, fishing, and fantasy football for 33 years. Mike was an Instrument Rated Private Pilot and a PADI Scuba Diver.He is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years Jane Speaker Roberts; two sons, Mathew Roberts (Laura), Kevin Roberts; sister, Jacque Gee (Steve); two grandchildren, Emma Lani and Owen; his father-in-law Larry Speaker; sister/brother-in-laws, Jim and Lynn Speaker, Joan and Fabian Lipp, Laura Walker and Steven and Marlene Speaker. He is also survived by beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces, a great nephew, cousins and countless friends that were family.Visitation will be Thursday, October 15th from 2 to 8 p.m. at Highlands Family Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, KY, 40205. A mass will be celebrated in honor of his life at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, KY, 40222, on Friday, October 16th at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery."Well done, good and faithful servant." Matthew 25:23