Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
St. Mark's Episcopal Church
2822 Frankfort Avenue
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Mark's Episcopal Church
2822 Frankfort Avenue
Michael Martin Adkins

Michael Martin Adkins Obituary
Michael Martin Adkins

Louisville - Michael Martin Adkins age 81, died Saturday August 24, 2019. He was a retired Methodist minister and an addictions counselor at JADAC for many years.

He is survived by daughter, Elizabeth Adkins Crane, son, Kenneth Paul Adkins Sr., and a sister, Martha Adkins.

Memorial service will be 3 PM Saturday Sept. 14, 2019 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church 2822 Frankfort Avenue. Visitation will be 1-3 PM at church.

www.pearsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
