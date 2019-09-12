|
|
Michael Martin Adkins
Louisville - Michael Martin Adkins age 81, died Saturday August 24, 2019. He was a retired Methodist minister and an addictions counselor at JADAC for many years.
He is survived by daughter, Elizabeth Adkins Crane, son, Kenneth Paul Adkins Sr., and a sister, Martha Adkins.
Memorial service will be 3 PM Saturday Sept. 14, 2019 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church 2822 Frankfort Avenue. Visitation will be 1-3 PM at church.
See full obit at www.pearsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019